woman-arrested-for-sheltering-fugitive-neo-nazi-sentenced-to-30-months-in-jail

A 52-year-old woman who was arrested in a police raid in Athens on Thursday night for hiding the deputy leader of Greece’s neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party in her house was handed a 30-month prison sentence on Friday for aiding and abetting a fugitive.

She will only serve three months in prison as her sentence was suspended.

Speaking in court, the woman claimed that Christos Pappas had not been staying in her apartment in Zografou but that he suddenly showed up on Thursday. The apartment had been under police surveillance for around a week.

The woman, an ethnic Greek from Ukraine, had run on the same ticket as GD deputy Ilias Kasidiaris in the 2019 local elections, news reports have suggested.

Sentenced to 13 years in prison along with the rest of the leadership of the party after it was branded a criminal organization by judges, Pappas had disappeared before police could take him to prison last October.

On Friday, Pappas was led to a high security prison in central Greece following a brief court appearance. He and 56 other Golden Dawn members were convicted last October, including the party’s leader Nikos Michaloliakos and other former lawmakers.