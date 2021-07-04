how-police-got-elusive-pappas

It took rummaging through garbage for police to make certain that fugitive Christos Pappas, ex-number two of neo-Nazi party, and now, officially, criminal organization Golden Dawn, was hiding in an Athens suburb these past few months.

Police had looked for Pappas in Albania, Belgium, Cyprus, Italy and Serbia, while also searching for him in Greece. He was arrested Thursday at a house of a Greek-Ukrainian woman who had run in the 2019 Athens local elections.

She was not considered one of Pappas’ 300 closest relations who the police originally investigated. It was only in the last few days that intelligence led them to investigate the woman’s movements.