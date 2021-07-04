NEWS

How police got elusive Pappas

[Louiza Vradi/Reuters]

It took rummaging through garbage for police to make certain that fugitive Christos Pappas, ex-number two of neo-Nazi party, and now, officially, criminal organization Golden Dawn, was hiding in an Athens suburb these past few months.

Police had looked for Pappas in Albania, Belgium, Cyprus, Italy and Serbia, while also searching for him in Greece. He was arrested Thursday at a house of a Greek-Ukrainian woman who had run in the 2019 Athens local elections.

She was not considered one of Pappas’ 300 closest relations who the police originally investigated. It was only in the last few days that intelligence led them to investigate the woman’s movements.

Golden Dawn’s No 2 transferred to prison in Central Greece

Golden Dawn’s Pappas led to prison as woman who sheltered him sentenced

Police round up burglary gang on Mykonos

Woman arrested for sheltering fugitive neo-Nazi sentenced to 30 months in jail

Police's anti-terrorism division stand in a parking area of the court house as they prepare to leave with the fugitive deputy leader of Greece's extreme right-wing Golden Dawn party Christos Pappas, in Athens, on Friday. [Petros Giannakouris/AP]
Far-right party’s fugitive deputy leader jailed

Golden Dawn No 2 headed to maximum-security prison