greek-rowers-arrive-in-tokyo-to-prepare-for-games

The Greek rowing team was among the first foreign teams to arrive in Tokyo ahead of the Olympic Games scheduled to start on July 23.

The team is made up of Stefanos Douskos (men’s single sculls), Anneta Kyridou (women’s single sculls), Christina Bourbou and Maria Kyridou (women’s pair).

Pre-game training camps will be held in Nanto, Toyama Prefecture.

Amid a surge in Covid-19 infections in Japan, athletes have to comply with strict measures to prevent the spread of the virus, including restrictions on certain activities.

After deciding to ban overseas spectators, organizers have capped the number of domestic spectators at 10,000 per venue, or 50 percent of capacity.