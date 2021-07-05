Greece, Albania, North Macedonia in joint action for Prespa

Eleven years since the founding of the Transboundary Prespa Park following a joint declaration by the three countries that share the Prespa basin, Greece, Albania and North Macedonia confirmed their commitment to protecting the natural and cultural heritage of what was the first transboundary protected area in the region, in a video conference last week.

The event was attended by Environment Minister Kostas Skrekas, Albania’s Tourism and Environment Minister Blendi Klosi, North Macedonia’s Minister of Environment and Physical Planning Naser Nuredini and European Union Ambassador to North Macedonia David Geer.

In his comments, Skrekas called for joint actions to deal with the dropping water levels of Lake Prespa that is having an impact on the ecosystem’s flora and fauna while taking a toll on economic activity.