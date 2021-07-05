new-rules-for-ferry-travel-go-into-effect

New rules for traveling by ferry to the Greek islands came into force Monday in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

More specifically, passengers must now display one of the following documents: a Covid-19 vaccination certificate, proof of recent recovery from the virus, a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure or a negative rapid test conducted 42 hours before traveling.

The rules apply to all passengers aged 12 years or older. Passengers aged between 12 and 17 years are allowed to travel with a negative self-test result within the last 24 hours.

Travelers who are 12 or older are advised to take a self-test before their return trip.

Greek health authorities announced 619 new cases of the coronavirus for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Sunday, as well as 6 deaths.

There were 29,930 tests conducted, with 2.07% testing positive, up from 0.99% last Sunday.

The number of patients on ventilators was 177 early Sunday afternoon, same as a day earlier.