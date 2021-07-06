piraeus-tram-in-september

After significant delays, the long-anticipated tram connection to the port of Piraeus is expected to become a reality in September.

The extension had been put on hold since March 2020 due to construction work in the Bay of Faliro on the southern coast of Athens, which required, among other things, the relocation of the line on this section of the route.

The test runs on the tram line from SEF in Neo Faliro to Piraeus will start in August and will last at least 20 days.

In the meantime, 25 new trams are being added to the existing fleet, with most serving the expansion to Piraeus.