dendias-hints-at-greek-displeasure-over-ukraine-s-stance-on-turkey

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias hinted at Greek displeasure over Ukraine’s growing ties with Turkey during a visit to Kyiv on Tuesday.

The Greek minister met with his Ukraine counterpart Dmytro Kuleba and parliamentary speaker Dmytro Razumkov. A meeting with the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, was allegedly canceled due to last-minute changes to the latter’s schedule.

In his comments, Dendias said that Ukraine’s territorial integrity must be respected and emphasized Greece’s participation in military exercises conducted by the NATO alliance in the Black Sea.

However, Dendias said he was surprised “when Ukraine, unlike other countries that want to strengthen their bond with the EU, does not align itself with the decisions of the bloc’s common foreign policy… particularly when this concerns actions which violate the territorial integrity and the sovereign rights of EU member states and which contradict international law.”

“We hope that Ukraine will soon align itself with European foreign policy,” he said.