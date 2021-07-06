NEWS

Kikilias: Three-quarters of over-60 year olds vaccinated

kikilias-three-quarters-of-over-60-year-olds-vaccinated
[Intime News]

Although three-quarters of the country’s over-60 year olds have been vaccinated, the Covid-19 variants remain at the “heart of the pandemic,” Greece’s health minister has warned. 

Speaking to Skai TV, Vassilis Kikilias urged those who have “doubts, or who are afraid or have been misinformed and may possibly live in remote areas or be bedridden” to seek vaccination, especially as Covid-19 variants continue to spread rapidly. 

“The mutations are, unfortunately, at the heart of the pandemic. We saw the British and now we have the Delta variant, which as you see is spreading very fast.”

The minister said that it was encouraging to see that 56,000 people made appointments for vaccination on Monday, of whom 13,500 were aged between 18 and 24.

He added that over 90,000 people were vaccinated on Monday, adding that everything will be done to keep these numbers high. 

“After a huge effort and millions of vaccinations, it was reasonable to have a slowdown. Now we must convince some of our compatriots who have doubts, or who are afraid or have been misinformed and may possibly live in remote areas or be bedridden, to get vaccinated.”

[ANA-MPA]

Covid-19
