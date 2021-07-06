compensation-for-family-of-mandra-flood-victim

The Athens Administrative Court of First Instance has awarded compensation to the tune of 270,000 euros to the family of a 29-year-old man who drowned during the floods on November 15 in 2017 in the Attica town of Mandra which claimed the lives of 25 people.

The 29-year-old had left his home in Ano Liosia, northwestern Athens on his way to work when his car was swept away while driving through Mandra by the rushing waters of the overflowing Soures stream.

His body was found three days later.

The court, to which the relatives of the victim had appealed, ruled that, through their negligence and omissions, the Regional Authority of Attica, the General Secretariat for Civil Protection and the Hellenic Police were responsible for the victim’s death and should compensate his family for the mental grief they suffered.