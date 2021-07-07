man-arrested-in-athens-after-stabbing-several-passersby

At least four people have been injured in the eastern Athens suburb of Zografou after a man began randomly attacking passersby with a knife on Wednesday morning. None of the injuries are thought to be serious.

According to preliminary reports, the assailant was arrested shortly after he ran amok in the streets of the residential suburb at around 9.30 a.m. He subsequently ran back into his home on Makriyianni Street, with some media reporting that he called the police and admitted to the attacks before he was taken into custody.

The assailant has a history of mental illness, the Athens-Macedonian News Agency reported, and is also said to have cause injuries to himself during Wednesday’s incident.