large-share-of-unvaccinated-refuse-shots

People sit at a bar amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), as the ancient Parthenon temple is seen atop the Acropolis hill, in Athens, Wednesday. [Reuters]

Amid growing concern over the downward trend in daily vaccinations, a new poll by Pulse on behalf of Skai TV has shown that among those who have not yet received a shot, 40% said they never intend to get one while 24% said they would at a much later date.

Moreover, 16% stated they will visit a vaccination center as soon as possible, while another 16% said they would do so after two or three months.

However, on a more encouraging note, the survey showed overall that only 14% are against vaccinations, while 73% have been vaccinated or will be in the near future.

Bearing this in mind, there is strong optimism that the coveted wall of immunity could soon become a reality, given also the nationwide campaign launched by the government.

The survey also shows that 60% of the public is more frightened of the latest variants of the coronavirus with 32% very worried and 28% fairly worried – compared to 49% in the period from May 31 to June 2. Sixteen percent said they are moderately worried.

Meanwhile the committee of experts advising the government on the coronavirus is reportedly likely to issue a recommendation today for mandatory rapid tests for those working in the tourism industry – i.e. in hotels, restaurants, bars and cafes – at least twice a week in a bid to put a brake on in the sharp increase of cases.

It remains to be seen whether the measure will enter into force horizontally or in the first phase will only apply to islands with a particularly high viral load. In the event these mandatory tests are introduced, they will not burden employees. One of the two mandatory tests will definitely be done free of charge by the mobile groups of the National Public Health Organization, which since Wednesday have been carrying out free tests at 141 points across the country. The second test may have to be paid for by businesses.

​​​​​​According to government sources, these mandatory tests will help increase the firewall as rapid tests are more effective than self-tests.

What’s more, rapid tests are recorded and checked, in contrast to self-tests, which are more for “personal use.”

But the main thing that this new measure is expected to achieve is to force workers in the tourism industry to get vaccinated, as the twice-weekly rapid test procedure is undoubtedly time-consuming.