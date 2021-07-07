pulse-poll-shows-strong-lead-for-nd

Ruling New Democracy has a 13-point lead over main opposition SYRIZA in voting intentions, according to Pulse opinion poll for private broadcaster SKAI.

If elections were held now, 36% of respondents said they would vote for conservative New Democracy, 23% for leftist SYRIZA, 6.5% for the center-left Movement for Change, 6% for the Communist Party (KKE), 4.5% for the xenophobic Greek Solution party, 3.5% for ex-finance minister Yanis Varoufakis’ Mera25, 1% for the rightwing Recreate Greece and 1% for Greeks for the Fatherland, run by ex-neo Nazi MPs.

When asked who was more suitable for prime minister, 42% said Kyriakos Mitsotakis, 18 points over of Alexis Tsipras, who took 24%.

Three in ten respondents said neither man was more suitable.