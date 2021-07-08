NEWS

Experts advising more tests, only vaccinated in soccer matches

experts-advising-more-tests-only-vaccinated-in-soccer-matches
[Intime News]

A committee of experts advising the government on the pandemic is recommending additional tests for travellers and unvaccinated employees in all forms of transport, following a spike in new infections in Greece in recent days.

People who have not been vaccinated will have to present a negative rapid test before their return trip from the islands. Until now, travellers were only required to have a negative test before travelling to their destination.

The experts also proposed making rapid tests compulsory for unvaccinated employees working in ferries, airlines and public land transport.

A third recommendation states that entry to soccer matches should only be allowed for fully vaccinated individuals, while maintaining capacity at 75 percent. 

The official announcements will be made at the regular press briefing later in the afternoon. 

Coronavirus Tourism Travel Transport
