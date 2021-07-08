doc-in-dock-over-fake-shots

A case was filed against a doctor at the Asklipieio Hospital in southern Athens over allegedly trying to issue sham vaccination certificates to patients, and for violating coronavirus measures.

The scam started to unravel on July 4 when a nurse was preparing to administer a vaccine to a citizen but the doctor intervened and offered to do it himself.

However, the nurse realized the syringe with the vaccine was not used but was disposed of, and notified the hospital administration.

The probe revealed that four more appointments had been scheduled and it is alleged the doctor was planning sham vaccinations, with vaccine deniers, to issue them fake inoculation certificates.