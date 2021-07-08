NEWS

Marine mucilage around Limnos not a cause for concern, say scientists

marine-mucilage-around-limnos-not-a-cause-for-concern-say-scientists

Initial results of a marine mucilage or “sea snot” observed around the northern Aegean island of Limnos are encouraging, the ministry for the environment and energy has said.

“There is no cause for concern for swimmers while in recent days [the mucilage] has disappeared from the shores of the island,” experts tasked with studying the phenomenon found.

Analyses found that the growth was the result of a mild eutrophication and did not contain any toxic microorganisms.

The mucilage dissipated as a result of recent winds.

[ANA-MPA]

Environment
