us-unis-attract-growing-number-of-greek-students

Recent years have seen a growing interest among Greeks in studying at universities in the United States. Tellingly, among Balkan countries, Greece has the largest student population at US universities.

More specifically, according to Erudera, the first international educational search platform supported by artificial intelligence systems, a total of 2,489 Greek students chose the US during the 2019-20 academic year.

The number is at the same level as in 2018-19, when 2,523 students left Greece to study in the US, after a three-year significant increase per year: 2,199 students in 2015-16, 2,318 in 2016-17, 2,395 in 2017-18, and 2,523 in 2018-19.

Of the 2,489 Greek students who participated in US educational programs in 2019-20, almost half (1,132) attended postgraduate and doctoral programs, 793 attended undergraduate programs and the rest other types of academic programs.