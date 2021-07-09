freedom-pass-approved-for-country-s-youth

The amendment that will provide the so-called Freedom Pass – a debit card worth 150 euros for people aged 18-25 who get vaccinated – was passed in a plenary session of Parliament on Thursday.

The amendment was passed with votes from ruling New Democracy, while opposition SYRIZA, the communist ΚΚΕ, nationalist Greek Solution and leftist MeRA 25 voted against. The Movement for Change (KINAL) did not take part in the vote.

The government’s goal is for the Freedom Pass to be implemented by July 18 at the latest. The initiative, with which the government seeks to encourage the 18-25 age group to get vaccinated, potentially concerns 940,000 young people.

It is a digital debit card, which will be stored on smartphones, either on iOS or Android, and can be used at points of sale for contactless transactions, but also at online stores.

Beneficiaries can use it for certain categories of companies that provide services and products that enhance the mobility of young people, such as trips, concerts, shows etc.

Every young person is entitled to a digital debit card, which will be issued specifically for this purpose by a credit institution.

Beneficiaries can connect to gov.gr using their Taxisnet codes to apply for the digital debit card.

They will also have to submit their AMKA social security number and their contact details (e-mail and mobile phone).

The application process can also be done at Citizens’ Service Centers (KEP).

Upon completion of the application, and if all the necessary conditions are met, the beneficiary’s personal details such as name, surname, e-mail and mobile phone number, which are necessary for the issuance of a digital debit card, will be transmitted exclusively to the bank.

The card will remain activated until December 31, 2021, when it will be deactivated. If there is a balance, the cardholder will not be able to redeem it.