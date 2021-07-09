soccer-hooligans-linked-to-attack-against-rival-club-fans-identified

After a months-long investigation, police in Thessaloniki have identified the seven suspects, all aged in their 20s, who took part in an attack two years ago against five rival soccer fans in the area of ​​Kamara.

The suspects are two foreign nationals and five Greeks, against whom a case was filed for disturbing the common peace, causing grievous bodily harm by complicity, robbery, damage to foreign property and committing violence on the occasion of sporting events.

They are also charged with violating weapons laws. The incident happened early in the morning of July 26 in 2019, when the perpetrators attacked the five rival fans, who had just parked their vehicle in the area of ​​Kamara, using metal and wooden objects.

Two young Greeks, aged 21 and 22, were injured in the attack.