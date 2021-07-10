Fires in Varnavas, Elefsina in Attica; house burns down in Halkidiki

Wildfires have broken out in a forested area in Varnavas, east Attica and in low-growing vegetation in the western Attica region of Elefsina, while two more that started on Friday in Lefkimi and Anavyssos continued to burn, the fire brigade reported on Saturday.

None of the blazes currently posed a threat to inhabited areas.

Fire-fighting forces on the ground and in the air were mobilised to put out the new fires, with 67 fire fighters, 16 fire engines and five teams on foot deployed in Varnava, assisted by five helicopters and seven airplanes.

In Elefsina, 39 firefighters with 12 vehicles and two teams on foot were battling the blaze.

In northern Greece, meanwhile, in the Halkidiki region of Vergia, a fire that broke out in dry grasses and a large quantity of rubbish completely burned down a nearby house on Saturday. No injuries were reported and the fire was under control.

A seperate blaze that broke out on Friday afternoon in the border region of Lefkimi, in Evros continued to burn on Saturday, while local residents evacuated from the area had been allowed to return to their homes.

Two PZL fire-fighting aircraft and a helicopter were working to contain the blaze, with 28 fire engines, 90 fire fighters and four teams on foot working on the ground.

Also reported contained on Friday night was the fire in Anavyssos, where residents of Katafygi were evacuated on Friday.

[ANA-MPA]