online-event-on-fighting-impunity

The Delphi Economic Forum and the “Fight Impunity” association against impunity and for transitional justice are hosting a high-level meeting on “Fighting Impunity in the 21st Century” on Monday.

The event will take place in digital form, from 3 p.m. to 5.45 p.m.

“Fighting Impunity in the 21st Century” is a high-level, international forum of dialogue on the challenges and prospects of the fight against impunity for serious violations of human rights and humanitarian law.

Speakers will include the ministers of Justice Giorgos Tsiaras and Interior Makis Voridis.

The meeting aims at bringing together political and corporate leaders, top members of the judiciary and other key stakeholders, from the European Union and beyond, to identify necessary synergies and single out key priority areas for cooperation in order to enhance accountability for serious human rights violations and crimes against humanity.

To find out more visit delphiforum.gr.