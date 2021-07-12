NEWS

Vaccine appointments open for ages 15-17 on Thursday

[Nikos Halkiopoulos/InTime News]

Greece will start vaccinating teenagers aged 15 to 17 against the coronavirus on July 15, health authorities announced on Monday. 

Appointments can be set by their parents using their taxisnet credentials, and they will also have to accompany the minors to inoculation centers, said Marios Themistokleous, Health Ministry secretary general for Primary Health Care, during a brieging on the pandemic.

At the same briefing, the head of the National Vaccination Committee chairThe course of upcoming coronavirus pandemic waves will largely depend on the transmission of its strains from the young to older adults, Maria Theodoridou, National Vaccination Committee chair noted at the briefing.

