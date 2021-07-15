Greece, Estonia sign MoU on digital transformation, tech know-how

Greece and Estonia signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand cooperation on digital transformation and exchange good practices signed by Greece and Estonia at an e-meeting Wednesday.

The MoU was signed by Greek e-governance & State Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis and Estonian Minister of Entrepreneurship & Information Technology Andres Sutt.

Greek Deputy Minister for Economic Diplomacy & Openness Kostas Fragogiannis delivered the e-meeting’s opening address.

[ANA-MPA]