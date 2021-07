Greek Police (ELAS) on Friday identified the 39-year-old police officer held on charges of sexually abusing and exploiting a 19-year-old woman as Dimitris Bougioukos.

ELAS also released images of the suspect who was arrested in the eastern suburb of Ilioupoli last Sunday.

The publication of his details was approved by judicial order in a bid to encourage potential witnesses to come forward and to protect the public.