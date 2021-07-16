Health authorities report 2,691 new Covid infections, 14 deaths

Greek authorities said they had confirmed 2,691 new coronavirus infections and 14 deaths in the country on Friday.

Eleven of the new cases involved tourists tested upon arrival, the National Organization of Public Health (EODY) said.

Greece’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is now 453.200, with 12,833 dead.

There were 123 patients intubated in intensive care units from 132 on Thursday, the data showed.

EODY said it had conducted 15,592 PCR and 72,195 rapid antigen tests in the past 24 hours.