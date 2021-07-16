samos-wildfire-largely-contained

A large fire on the island of Samos that broke out on Thursday had been largely contained by Friday afternoon, state-run news agency ANA reported.

Earlier in the day, the head of the fire brigade, Lieutenant General Stefanos Kolokouris, told ANA that the perimeter of the fire was “extensive,” while there were numerous individual blazes.

Kolokouris arrived on the island on Thursday to coordinate the fire-fighting effort.

An evacuation order had been issued for the village of Kokkari but the flames were stopped before its residents had to flee.

The fire broke out near Vourliotes on Thursday afternoon. A total of 120 fire fighters and 40 fire engines had been mobilised, assisted by five fire-fighting aircraft, volunteer fire fighters and municipal water trucks.