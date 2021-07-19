legendary-popular-singer-tolis-voskopoulos-dies-at-80

Tolis Voskopoulos, a legendary Greek popular singer, composer and actor who pursued a successful career in both music and film, died in Athens on Monday, aged 80.

He had recently been hospitalized in the intensive care unit of an Athens hospital facing a series of health problems where he passed away of a heart attack, a few days before his 81 birthday.

Voskopoulos was born on July 26, 1940 in the Piraeus suburb of Kokkinia. He was the twelfth and last child of his family.

He first appeared in the theater in 1958, at the age of 18, and five years later, in 1963, he made his film debut. He entered the music inductry with the song Step-by-step by the composer Lykourgos Markeas and won widespread fame with the song “Agonia” (Agony) in 1968.

Voskopoulos, known for his passionate and expressive singing style, was by far the most commercial Greek singer. He played and performed songs in numerous Greek films of the 1960s and 70s.

He had been married four times and is survived by his wife Antzela Gerekou, a former actress and minister, as well as their daughter.

Commenting on Voskopoulos’ passing, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis described the singer as “unique,” adding that he “lived as he sang and sang as he lived, and in the same way he left.”