Platform for pre-paid card opens on Tuesday

A platform for vaccinated youngsters to submit their application for a pre-paid card of 150 euros will open on Tuesday, Digital Policy Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis said on Monday.

Applications are submitted though the government online platform gov.gr, using their taxisnet codes. If they don’t have any, they will need to issue them at the Citizens Service Centers (KEP), he said. Their bank will then call them directly within two days to arrange the delivery of the card.

The card, dubbed “freedom-pass” by the government, is aimed at teenagers aged 18-25 who get at least one shot of a vaccine against Covid-19, and is offered as an incentive to increase the number of inoculations in the country.

It will cover costs in travel and entertainment, such as plane and ferry tickets, hotel bookings, music, theatre and cinema, museums and archaeological sites.

