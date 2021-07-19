‘No more Garyfallias’ say mourners at murdered woman’s funeral

The funeral has taken place of Garyfallia Psarakou, the 26-year-old pharmacist who was murdered on Friday on the island of Folegandros by her 30-year-old boyfriend.

The funeral was held in her hometown of Velos, outside Corinth.

When her remains arrived at the local church, some mourners held aloft a banner stating “No more Garyfallias – No more bullies.”

She is survived by her parents and three brothers.

Garyfallia’s body was found in the sea off the island of Folegandros on Friday. She was alive when she was pushed to the sea from a rocky coast by her boyfriend, according to the autopsy.

Her boyfriend, who has confessed to killing her after an argument, is expected to testify before magistrates on Tuesday.

Speaking to SKAI television before the funeral, Garyfallia’s mother appealed to parents to raise their sons to respect women.

“Teach your boys to behave like men, not to be bums. Let’s raise our boys differently. No other mother should experience this,” she said.

Her late daughter was “a remarkable being, a scientist, a gift to her family and siblings”.