folegandros-murder-suspect-given-an-extra-day-to-present-defense

The 30-year-old man who allegedly confessed to killing his 26-year-old girlfriend by pushing her off a cliff last Friday on the Aegean island of Folegandros was given until Wednesday to prepare his defense by a court on nearby Naxos, on Tuesday.

He is accused of the premeditated murder of Garyfallia Psarakou. According to state-run news agency ANA-MPA, the police investigation has revealed that the victim had probably been hit in the face before the 30-year-old pushed her over the cliff.

Fishermen found her body several hours later floating close to the beach. The boyfriend was located the day after. The defendant’s lawyer claimed, in comments to local media, that the suspect has a “psychopathological background.”

The statement provoked the reaction of the representative of the victim’s family, who described the 30-year-old as “a cold executioner” and accused his lawyer of portraying him as having mental problems in a bid to secure favorable treatment.