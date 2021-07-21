daily-covid-cases-highest-in-three-months

Health authorities on Tuesday confirmed the highest number of cases Greece has seen in the last three months, with island tourism destinations continuing to be of a source of serious concern.

More specifically, 3,565 cases were confirmed, the highest number reported during the fourth wave of the pandemic, but also since April 20 when 3,789 new diagnoses were recorded. There were 1,834 cases on Monday. The overall number of confirmed infections stood at 463,473.

Of on Tuesday’s new cases, 1,607 were identified in Attica, 256 in the northern port city of Thessaloniki, 153 in Iraklio in Crete and 94 in Rethymno, also in Crete. Another 37 new cases were confirmed in Mykonos, 34 in Paros, 58 in Santorini and 48 in Rhodes, all popular holiday islands.

At the same time, the results of laboratory tests by the National Network of Sewage Epidemiology have shown a continuous and rapid increase in the viral load in Attica, Thessaloniki and other cities. In particular, the viral load in the latter increased by 260% compared to the previous week, and in the capital it rose by 219%.

Nonetheless, the number of daily deaths remained in single digits (nine) on Tuesday, while 121 patients with Covid-19 were on ventilators. According to the most recent data, from Monday, there were 136 hospital admissions of Covid patients, with medics sounding the alarm over growing numbers.

Meanwhile, the government’s campaign to persuade hesitant population groups to get vaccinated continued on Tuesday with Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias visiting a Roma camp in the Kliafa area of Spata, eastern Attica.

“I spoke with youngsters, with their families, and with a great sense of duty, love and respect, we want to convince as many of our fellow citizens as possible about the beneficial effects of vaccination,” he said.