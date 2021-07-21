NEWS

US condemns announcement on transfer of town to Turkish Cypriot control

us-condemns-announcement-on-transfer-of-town-to-turkish-cypriot-control
[AP]

The United States condemned the announcement on Tuesday that parts of an abandoned town in Cyprus would be transferred to Turkish Cypriot control, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Blinken called the announcement “provocative” and “unacceptable.” He said “the United States is working with like-minded partners to refer this concerning situation to the UN Security Council and will urge a strong response.” [Reuters]

US Turkey Cyprus
