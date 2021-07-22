ngo-denies-migrant-smuggling-ring-allegations

The non-governmental organization Aegean Boat Report has dismissed accusations by Greek police that its members, along with those of other organizations, were involved in facilitating the illegal transfer of migrants to the Greek islands and in espionage.

“Aegean Boat Report is not, has never been and will never be a part of any smuggling ring, anywhere on Earth. We strongly doubt that any such ring exists in the Aegean region in any case, but if it did, we would not be involved,” it said in a statement on its website. “We are not people smugglers.”

The case file by Lesvos police implicates 10 people, four of which are nationals of Norway, the US and Britain, and described as “members of an equal number of NGOs.”

The investigation focused on Aegean Boat Report, which publishes information and photographs on the movements of migrants trying to reach the Greek islands from Turkey.