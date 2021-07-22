NEWS

Main opposition leader to visit Mykonos on Thursday

main-opposition-leader-to-visit-mykonos-on-thursday
[Intime News]

The leader of the main opposition, Alexis Tsipras, is heading to the Cycladic island of Mykonos on Thursday to meet with local officials.

According to a SYRIZA announcement, he is scheduled to visit the Health Center (11.45 a.m.), meet with the mayor at the town hall (12.30 p.m.), and later with island authorities at the public enterprise of cultural development (1.30 p.m.).

The island has been under restrictions since July 17, after the government announced a night-time curfew until July 26 to curb a surge in coronavirus infections.
 

 

Politics
READ MORE
law-for-health-workers-shots-heads-to-house
NEWS

Law for health workers’ shots heads to House

menendez-says-us-must-assume-assertive-role-toward-turkey
NEWS

Menendez says US must assume ‘assertive role’ toward Turkey

erdogan-fiesta-not-seen-derailing-peace-talks
NEWS

Erdogan fiesta not seen derailing peace talks

[Alexandros Michailidis/SOOC]
NEWS

MEP Androulakis is candidate for Movement for Change leadership

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (left) welcomes European Commissioner of the Internal Market Thierry Breton at his office in the Maximos Mansion in Athens, as Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis looks on. [Panagiotis Tzamaros/InTime News]
NEWS

Mandatory vaccine rules to be unveiled, ending speculation

[File photo]
NEWS

Erdogan shares video touting Blue Homeland doctrine