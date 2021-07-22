main-opposition-leader-to-visit-mykonos-on-thursday

The leader of the main opposition, Alexis Tsipras, is heading to the Cycladic island of Mykonos on Thursday to meet with local officials.

According to a SYRIZA announcement, he is scheduled to visit the Health Center (11.45 a.m.), meet with the mayor at the town hall (12.30 p.m.), and later with island authorities at the public enterprise of cultural development (1.30 p.m.).

The island has been under restrictions since July 17, after the government announced a night-time curfew until July 26 to curb a surge in coronavirus infections.

