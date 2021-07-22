After brief hospitalization, Folegandros murder suspect testifies

After a brief hospitalization at the health centre of the Aegean island of Naxos, the main suspect in the murder of a 26-year-old woman on the island of Folegandros last Friday started testifying before an investigative magistrate on Thursday.

Greek media had reported earlier in the day that the 30-year-old man had tried to hang himself in his cell on Wednesday evening and was subsequently transferred to the health clinic for treatment. He was discharged early Thursday morning.

Police sources, however, told Kathimerini that a guard had found the suspect lying on the floor on his cell, but there was no evidence to suggest that he had tried to commit suicide.

The same sources also said that the 30-year-old exhibited a “strange” behavior at the hospital, which his doctors attributed to an epileptic seizure. His lawyer said his client will request a psychiatric evaluation citing pre-existing mental illness.

The suspect, who has reportedly confessed to the killing, is accused of the premeditated murder of Garyfallia Psarakou by pushing her off a cliff last Friday.