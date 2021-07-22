dendias-briefs-borrell-on-cyprus-visit

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Thursday that he briefed the European Union’s top diplomat Josep Borrell on his visit to Cyprus.

“I reiterated Greece’s position regarding Turkey’s recent illegal actions in Varosha,” he said on his call with Borrell, refering to a plan announced by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar on Tuesday to reopen part of Varosha, a southern suburb of Famagusta that has been fenced off and abandoned since Turkey invaded northern Cyprus.

Borrell described the plan as an “unacceptable unilateral decision,” noting that the EU follows the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions with respect to Varosha, “which must be respected in full.”