NEWS

Church seeks to debunk conspiracy theories circulating in congregation

church-seeks-to-debunk-conspiracy-theories-circulating-in-congregation
[Pool via InTime News]

Church of Greece spokesman Bishop Athinagoras said on Thursday that conspiracy theories are circulating within the church and its flock about microchips, barcodes and the number 666, suggesting a plan to control the population. 

Speaking to SKAI TV ahead of a circular that will be read out on Sunday at churches around the country in favor of vaccinations, Athinagoras said the concerns of the flock were conveyed by senior clergymen to the infectious disease specialist Sotiris Tsiodras, “who answered them all in good spirit and simple language without many scientific terms.” 

To allay these concerns, Athinagoras said a brochure will also be distributed on Sunday to churchgoers with 12 questions and answers about vaccines. 

“Christians should not worry as from the moment they are baptized and anointed no chip can control them,” he said, adding that the vaccination circular which will be read out in churches “will point out that science and medicine are a gift from God to man.”

Religion Coronavirus
READ MORE
Worshippers wearing masks attend the vespers of Good Friday at the Holy Trinity church in Piraeus., on April 30, 2021. [Alexandros Beltes/ANA-MPA]
NEWS

Greece keeps lid on Orthodox Easter events, readies tourism

In this Saturday, May 23, 2020 file photo, a man sprays water at umbrellas outside a tavern at Plaka district, in Athens, as the restaurant prepares for reopening. [Yorgos Karahalis/AP]
PANDEMIC

Reopening after Easter, with caveats

greek-church-to-allow-worshippers-at-easter-week-services
NEWS

Greek Church to allow worshippers at Easter Week services

A woman wearing a protective face mask makes her way in Rhodes Old Medieval Town, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, on the island of Rhodes, on April 12. [Louiza Vradi/Reuters]
NEWS

Government faces dilemma ahead of Easter

government-church-close-to-compromise-over-easter-services
NEWS

Government, Church close to compromise over Easter services

ieronymos-urges-flock-to-vaccinate-against-covid
NEWS

Ieronymos urges flock to vaccinate against Covid