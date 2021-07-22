mps-back-mandatory-vaccination-for-health-related-sectors

Parliament has voted to give the health minister the power to extend mandatory vaccination to other professional sectors in addition to health-related staff.

Under the amendment, vaccination is mandatory for all staff – medical, paramedical, nursing, administrative and support – in private, public and municipal care units for the elderly and people with disabilities).

Similarly, all staff in private, public and municipal health-related institutions must be vaccinated

The relevant amendment was backed by MPs from the ruling New Democracy and from the opposition Movement for Change parties. MPs from the SYRIZA, communist KKE, far-right Hellenic Solution and former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis’ MERA25 parties voted against the it