rafale-fighter-jets-to-take-part-in-athens-flying-week

Greek audiences will get a first glimpse of the updated Rafale fighter jet during the Athens Flying Week at Tanagra air base on September 4 and 5.

The first of 18 such jets ordered by Greece was handed over in a ceremony in France on Wednesday.

Besides the Rafale display, the flying week will also include demonstrations by the Patrouille de France aerobatic team, and the Saudi Arabia Hawks team as well as by the Greek Armed Forces.

Among the aircraft on display will be the F-15 SA and Tornado of the Royal Saudi Air Force, the Typhoon Eurofighter and Tornado (Germany), the C-130 (Belgium), the F-16 Display (Denmark) and the F-16 Tiger (Poland).

Private individuals and clubs will also take part in the Athens Flying Week.

[ANA-MPA]