Commission approves extra 100 mln euros for health system boost

The European Commission has approved an additional 100 million euros for Greece in the business program for Reforming the Public Sector 2014-2020, which forms part of the Partnership Agreement for the Development Framework.

According to the proposal by the Greek Development and Investments Ministry, these new funds will be used to enhance the country’s public health system and improve citizens’ access to it.

The resources will be channeled to support a network of mobile health units that will provide relief for state hospitals during the pandemic, as well as for improving services for chronic patients and supporting the mental and physical wellbeing of health workers.

 

