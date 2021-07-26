NEWS

Hospital employees holding protest rally on Tuesday

hospital-employees-holding-protest-rally-on-tuesday

Hospital employees are reacting to a recent government decision to make vaccination against Covid-19 mandatory for all health and care workers with a protest rallyon Tuesday at 11 a.m.

The rally in front of the Health Ministry has been planned by the Federation of Greek Hospital Doctors (OENGE), which will seek a meeting with the minister, warning that if the measure is not retracted, protests will escalate after the mid-August summer break.

The Panhellenic Federation of Hospital Workers (POEDIN), meanwhile, last week said that it will take all available legal recourse to reverse the decision, which mandates that staff at hospitals and care homes be placed on unpaid leave if they refuse to be vaccinated.

Rally Protest
Anti-vaccine protesters take part in a demonstration outside the parliament building after the government announced mandatory vaccinations for certain sectors, in Athens, Greece, July 14, 2021.
