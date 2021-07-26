national-vaccination-committee-greenlights-vaccinations-for-12-15-year-olds

Greece’s National Vaccination Committee has greenlighted the inoculation of children aged between 12 and 15 years old.

“The decision was based on epidemiological evidence, the swift spread of the Delta variant and the availability of safe vaccines,” the head of the committee, Maria Theodoridou, said.

“The benefits outweigh the potential side effects,” she said.

Vaccination will be voluntary and it will require parental or guardian consent.

According to Marios Themistokleous, Health Ministry secretary general for Primary Health Care, the platform will open on Friday July 30.