Opposition leader slams reforms as ‘gifts’ to private interests

The leader of the main opposition SYRIZA party, Alexis Tsipras took aim at the government on Monday, saying it is pursuing a very tough political agenda in the midst of a pandemic for the benefit of private interests, at the expense of public interest.

Speaking to Sto Nissi radio while on a visit to the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos, the leftist leader dismissed new legislation on bankruptcy as “a very important gift to the banks’” and the recent labor law as “a very important gift to large employers, especially the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV).”

“We also have the social security legislation, which is a gift to large funds that will come to gamble the money of Greek employees and the insured for profits,” he said, going on to slam the new university entry exam threshold as “a gift to the owners of private colleges.