Uni only for the vaccinated

Universities in the new academic year will open but only for the fully vaccinated and immune due to prior illness, the deputy education minister responsible for higher education, Angelos Syrigos, indicated Monday though without providing details of the plan.

“There will be no remote lessons again,” he told Mega TV, adding, however, that “the amphitheaters will be open for those who have been vaccinated or have a certificate of recovery.” 

The conditions under which unvaccinated students will be able to be on campus “still need to be determined,” he said.

Syrigos did not rule out inoculation being made mandatory for students, with on-site vaccination centers, as already proposed by Athens University.

