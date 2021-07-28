fire-service-orders-evacuation-of-peloponnese-villages-as-precautionary-measure

Villages in the northeastern Peloponnese have been evacuated following the fire that broke out in the area earlier on Wednesday.

The Fire Service ordered the evacuation of Drosia in Achea as a precautionary measure.

According to reports, the fire front is in a ravine where strong winds are hampering the firefighting effort.

Sixteen fire engines with a 47-member crew, two ground teams, five firefighting aircraft, including a Beriev-200, and two water-dropping helicopters are attending the blaze.

In the same prefecture, firefighters have also ordered the evacuation of the Souli and Ryaki settlements near the village of Elekistra, on the outskirts of Patras.

The Elekistra blaze, which is in a commercial forest, is being attended by 35 firefighters in 16 tenders as well as four aircraft and five helicopters.

A Roma camp in Riganokampos has also been evacuated, while police have closed the Patras ring road.

