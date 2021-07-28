Beekeeper (64) to go on trial for causing Stamata fire

A 64-year-old beekeeper is to go on trial for causing the wildfire that swept through a mountainous pine forest in Stamata, eastern Attica, on Tuesday.

The fire seriously damaged at least a dozen homes and burned cars before being contained by an intense firefighting deployment.

The man, who was arrested on suspicion of having caused the fire, faces the charge of arson by negligence, which is a misdemeanor.

According to the Arson Crimes Directorate of the Fire Service, the man has beehives on the hill overlooking Stamata cemetery, where the fire seems to have started.

