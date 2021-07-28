NEWS

Beekeeper (64) to go on trial for causing Stamata fire

beekeeper-64-to-go-on-trial-for-causing-stamata-fire

A 64-year-old beekeeper is to go on trial for causing the wildfire that swept through a mountainous pine forest in Stamata, eastern Attica, on Tuesday.

The fire seriously damaged at least a dozen homes and burned cars before being contained by an intense firefighting deployment.

The man, who was arrested on suspicion of having caused the fire, faces the charge of arson by negligence, which is a misdemeanor.

According to the Arson Crimes Directorate of the Fire Service, the man has beehives on the hill overlooking Stamata cemetery, where the fire seems to have started.

[ANA-MPA]

Fire
READ MORE
[File photo]
NEWS

Fire Service orders evacuation of Peloponnese village as precautionary measure

wildfire-tears-through-forest-near-athens-homes-damaged
NEWS

Wildfire tears through forest near Athens, homes damaged

[InTime News]
NEWS

Wildfire threatens homes north of Athens

[InTime News]
NEWS

Emergency 112 alert issued for eastern Attica wildfire

[File photo]
NEWS

Southern Europe battles wildfires as north cleans up after floods

[Reuters]
NEWS

Greece sends two fire-fighting planes to tame Sardinia fires