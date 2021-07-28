Greece, Jordan and Cyprus vow to deepen cooperation

The leaders of Greece, Jordan and Cyprus have vowed to relaunch regular high-level contacts, halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and committed themselves to expanding their cooperation across many sectors, including culture.

Following a trilateral summit held in Athens, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Cyprus Republic President Nicos Anastasiades accepted King Abdullah II of Jordan’s call for a “reglobalization”, namely “to bring together global skills, resources and initiatives under a revisited, inclusive, growth-oriented perspective, thus forging cohesive, sustainable ties and enhancing the positive linkages among countries, towards prosperity for all.”

The three leaders agreed to relaunch sectorial meetings and to improve cooperation in key priority areas, including culture and education, trade, food security, tourism, energy, agriculture, water, environment, healthcare, investment and information and communication technology (ICT).

In terms of foreign policy, the three leaders reiterated their support “for a comprehensive, just, and lasting settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on the two-state solution,” with East Jerusalem as its capital.

They also expressed their support for a Cyprus solution based on UN Security Council resolutions and international law, and reiterated their support to the government of Iraq and its endeavors to safeguard Iraq’s territorial integrity, security and stability.

On Libya, they expressed commitment to a political solution ending conflict, and support to the interim Libyan government preparing elections in December 2021, while they called for a political solution in Syria that brings stability and the “safe, voluntary, and dignified return of IDPs and refugees.”

With regard to EU-Jordan relations, they commended the role of the Union for the Mediterranean and reconfirmed the shared interest in the promotion of peace and stability throughout the Mediterranean region, not only via strategic cooperation in foreign and security policy, but also “by addressing cross-cutting issues from education to job creation, climate change, mobility, sustainable use of natural resources, and counter-terrorism.”

They also underlined their commitments to safeguarding and promoting the rich historical and cultural heritage of the region and the common heritage of mankind, and agreed to work together to raise awareness on the importance of preserving the region’s cultural heritage sites inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

The joint statement also said that discussions in Athens “paved the way for enhanced cooperation and accelerated coordination of initiatives” ahead of the next summit, and “expressed their commitment to reactivate partnerships, mobilize resources and aggregate efforts towards sustainable, evolving shared benefits and added value for all three countries participating in this cooperation scheme.”

