Greece, Cyprus and Jordan on the same page

The full harmonization of Greece, Jordan and Cyprus regarding the challenges in the wider region of the Eastern Mediterranean, Middle East and North Africa, was reflected in Wednesday’s Tripartite Summit in Athens.

Moreover, many of the statements by the three leaders – Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, King Abdullah II of Jordan and Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades – implied Turkey, without naming it, as a threat to regional stability.

In their joint statement, among a long list of agreements, the leaders expressed support for a comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on the basis of a two-state solution, in accordance with international law and relevant United Nations resolutions, ensuring the establishment of an independent and viable Palestinian state with the borders of June 4, 1967. This state will have East Jerusalem as its capital, living peacefully side by side with Israel, within secure and recognized borders.

In this context, Mitsotakis and Anastasiades underlined the important role of Jordan’s Hashemite monarchy as the guardian of Islamic and Christian holy places in Jerusalem.

They also expressed support for a just, comprehensive and sustainable settlement of the Cyprus problem, in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and international law. They agreed that unilateral measures or actions that undermine the peaceful settlement of the Cyprus problem must be stopped and called on all countries in the region to respect the sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction of each state over its maritime zones in accordance with international law.

Mitsotakis and Anastasiades further pledged to support global counter-terrorism efforts, including the Aqaba Process initiative set up by King Abdullah.