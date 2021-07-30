NEWS

Amendment writes off academics’ debts to univesities

amendment-writes-off-academics-debts-to-univesities

Debts run up by academics with the institutions where they are employed will be written off, according to an amendment submitted to Parliament on Thursday for a vote by the Education Ministry.

The proposed regulation “seeks to resolve the difficulties of debt collection of faculty members over the last 20 years,” the ministry said in a statement. Since 1997, the Greek state has instituted the obligation of academics to return to the universities where they serve a percentage of the income they earn from practicing their profession in a private capacity (as lawyers, engineers, doctors, etc.).

This percentage was 15% until 2011, decreased to 10% by 2014 and set at 7% thereafter. However, many academics were unable to keep up with payments.

Education
