mitsotakis-urges-cretans-to-vaccinate

The Covid vaccine is safe, has no side effects and should be taken by everyone, the prime minister has said on a visit to Crete.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis was speaking during a tour of a mobile vaccination unit in the village of Spili, in Agios Vasileios municipality, where doctors told him that the patients being admitted to hospital on the island were all unvaccinated.

“I want to ask you to overcome your hesitations, to overcome your concerns. You protect above all yourself, your families, but at the same time you contribute to the national effort, which we are making to finally end this pandemic,” Mitsotakis said.

“Let those who have some reservations realize how dangerous coronavirus is for all ages but also for younger people and realize that the vaccine is safe. It has no side effects. Everyone should all hurry up and get vaccinated.”

[ANA-MPA]