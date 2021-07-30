Heat wave: temperatures to reach 44C on Friday

Extremely high temperatures are to be expected over the weekend, reading up to 45 degrees Celsius on Monday, according to National Meteorological Service (EMY) forecasts.

On Friday, the maximum temperatures in many areas will exceed 40C, peaking in mainland some regions at 42-44 degrees, in the Ionian Islands at 41C and in the Eastern Aegean at 41-42C.

Temperatures in the Cyclades and Northern Crete will remain slightly lower due to the prevailing north winds of force 4-6.

An emergency meeting on the heatwave at the General Secretariat for Civil Protection has announced issued special measures to protect workers that will be defined by the labour ministry.

Civil Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis said there will be continuous patrols to safeguard against wildfires.

